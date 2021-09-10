WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.24. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

