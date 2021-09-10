WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 157,280 shares.The stock last traded at $55.09 and had previously closed at $55.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 74,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

