WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.84

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 10560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

