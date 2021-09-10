Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $20.89 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The stock has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

