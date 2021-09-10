Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The company has a market capitalization of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

