Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $299,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

