Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

