Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 710,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

