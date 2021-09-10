Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 7,654 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $48,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,331. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

