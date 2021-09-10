Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $479,528.40 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

Shares of WDAY opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.