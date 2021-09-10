Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Worldline alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Worldline has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.