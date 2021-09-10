Wownero Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $18.15 million and $59,284.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00064590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00059034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

