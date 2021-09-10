WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a market cap of C$19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.34. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.51.

WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

