X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 103,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

