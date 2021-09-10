XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $11,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.