XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11.
Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
