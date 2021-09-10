Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

ARMK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.93. 129,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.