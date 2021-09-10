Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

