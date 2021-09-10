Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce sales of $745.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.19 million and the lowest is $745.40 million. TEGNA reported sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,323. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

