Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,327. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

