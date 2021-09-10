Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.16. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $233.34. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

