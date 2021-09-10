Zacks: Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.89. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,142. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average is $205.66.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

