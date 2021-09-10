Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share of $3.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.74 and the lowest is $3.36. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.41. 34,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,663. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

