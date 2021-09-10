Zacks: Analysts Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DNMR stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.78. 41,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,035. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of -1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

