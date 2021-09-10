Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. Dover has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

