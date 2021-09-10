Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.76 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,431. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

