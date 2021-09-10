Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.05 million to $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $191.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 81,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,539. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

