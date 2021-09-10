Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. 9,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,479. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.