Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 5,148,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,032. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.