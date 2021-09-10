Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fortive by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fortive by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fortive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,841. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.