Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Information Services Group by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

