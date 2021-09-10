Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.