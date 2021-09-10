Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $155.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.18 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 542,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

