Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE B opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

