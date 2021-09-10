Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. CF Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,234. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

