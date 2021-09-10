Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

