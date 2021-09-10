Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.69. 2,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,590. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

