Zacks: Brokerages Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. 104,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,310. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.