Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.98. LendingTree posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 365.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.05. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -232.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

