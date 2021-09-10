Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report sales of $424.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.51 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 478,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,379. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

