Zacks: Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.90 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $73.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

XONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The ExOne by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 211,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 689.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $539.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

