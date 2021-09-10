Zacks Investment Research Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Sell

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

