Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $69,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

