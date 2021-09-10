Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

