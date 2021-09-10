Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to “Buy”

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.