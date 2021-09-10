Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to “Buy”

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

