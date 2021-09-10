Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $152.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

