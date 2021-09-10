Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 516.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,626 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $94,171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 71.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 380,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,466,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,125 shares of company stock valued at $49,441,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

