Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $261.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00845256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.49 or 0.01210377 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,007,542,907 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,075,754 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

