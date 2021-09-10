Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $135,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.86. 24,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

