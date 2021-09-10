Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

